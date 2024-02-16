ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
"Leaked" data to Russians to break through Kyiv's defense in 2022: SBU detains FSB agent

"Leaked" data to Russians to break through Kyiv's defense in 2022: SBU detains FSB agent

Kyiv

 • 26198 views

The SBU detained an FSB agent who was gathering intelligence for Russian troops during the invasion to help them break through Kyiv's defenses in February-March 2022.

Ukraine's Security Service detained an FSB agent who was "leaking" information to the Russians to break through Kyiv's defense in 2022, the SBU reported on Friday, UNN reports.

Details

According to the SBU, this "sleeper" agent collected intelligence for Russian forces in the first days of the full-scale invasion. 

During February-March 2022, according to the investigation, he searched for the locations of Ukrainian military personnel who took part in the battles for Kyiv, in particular, fighters of the SBU Special Operations Center "A" in the city and its environs.

However, when it became clear that the racists would not succeed in seizing the capital, he "went into hiding" and tried to avoid justice.

Subsequently, as indicated, he again received an assignment from his Russian "curator," this time to spread Kremlin propaganda on social media.

He was eventually detained in Kyiv. He has now been notified of suspicion under four articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine and faces life imprisonment.

Spying on planes and air defense: 18-year-old russian agent detained in Kyiv region

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarCrimes and emergencies
sluzhba-bezpeky-ukrainySecurity Service of Ukraine
kyivKyiv

