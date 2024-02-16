"Leaked" data to Russians to break through Kyiv's defense in 2022: SBU detains FSB agent

Ukraine's Security Service detained an FSB agent who was "leaking" information to the Russians to break through Kyiv's defense in 2022, the SBU reported on Friday, UNN reports.

Details

According to the SBU, this "sleeper" agent collected intelligence for Russian forces in the first days of the full-scale invasion.

During February-March 2022, according to the investigation, he searched for the locations of Ukrainian military personnel who took part in the battles for Kyiv, in particular, fighters of the SBU Special Operations Center "A" in the city and its environs.

However, when it became clear that the racists would not succeed in seizing the capital, he "went into hiding" and tried to avoid justice.

Subsequently, as indicated, he again received an assignment from his Russian "curator," this time to spread Kremlin propaganda on social media.

He was eventually detained in Kyiv. He has now been notified of suspicion under four articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine and faces life imprisonment.

