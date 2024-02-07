Russia's attack on Ukraine: electricity restored in Kyiv, work continues in Kharkiv, gas pipelines damaged and electrician killed in Mykolaiv - Energy Ministry

After the enemy attack, electricity was restored to all consumers in Kyiv. In Mykolaiv, two gas pipelines were damaged, and an electrician was killed in the shelling . In Kharkiv , efforts are underway to restore power supply. This was reported by the Ministry of Energy on Wednesday, UNN reports.

Kyiv

In the capital, all consumers cut off from power supply due to the morning shelling have been reconnected via backup schemes. Restoration works are underway.

Mykolaiv

Two gas pipelines in Mykolaiv were damaged by shelling. Emergency dispatching crews of Gas Networks immediately began to eliminate the accident. The work at the facility will continue until the consequences are fully eliminated.

As a result of the shelling, an electrician repairing and maintaining electrical equipment of gas distribution networks was killed. The rocket hit near the victim's house.

Dnipropetrovska oblast

Yesterday, a female gas distribution network worker in Marhanets (Dnipropetrovska oblast) was wounded by a drone strike as she was reading a gas meter.

Kharkiv

Power engineers are working to restore power supply after the attack on the city. The debris is being cleared and the consequences of the shelling are being clarified.

Russian attack left residents without electricity in Kyiv, Kharkiv and Mykolaiv, 19.4 thousand homes in the capital without power - Ministry of Energy