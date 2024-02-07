Russia's attack on Ukraine: electricity restored in Kyiv, work continues in Kharkiv, gas pipelines damaged and electrician killed in Mykolaiv - Energy Ministry

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 100137 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 125863 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 128009 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 169616 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 168181 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 273370 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 177562 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166965 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148693 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 242467 views

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 104966 views
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 98025 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

04:32 AM • 72995 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

04:43 AM • 69444 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 81747 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 273375 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 242473 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 227760 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 253215 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 239162 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 125876 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 102850 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 103072 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 119423 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 119885 views
Russia's attack on Ukraine: electricity restored in Kyiv, work continues in Kharkiv, gas pipelines damaged and electrician killed in Mykolaiv - Energy Ministry

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 49625 views

Shelling disrupted electricity and gas supply in several Ukrainian cities, killing an electrician, the Energy Ministry reports.

After the enemy attack, electricity was restored to all consumers in Kyiv. In Mykolaiv, two gas pipelines were damaged, and an electrician was killed in the shelling . In Kharkiv , efforts are underway to restore power supply. This was reported by the Ministry of Energy on Wednesday, UNN reports.

Kyiv

In the capital, all consumers cut off from power supply due to the morning shelling have been reconnected via backup schemes. Restoration works are underway.

Mykolaiv

Two gas pipelines in Mykolaiv were damaged by shelling. Emergency dispatching crews of Gas Networks immediately began to eliminate the accident. The work at the facility will continue until the consequences are fully eliminated.

As a result of the shelling, an electrician repairing and maintaining electrical equipment of gas distribution networks was killed. The rocket hit near the victim's house.

Dnipropetrovska oblast

Yesterday, a female gas distribution network worker in Marhanets (Dnipropetrovska oblast) was wounded by a drone strike as she was reading a gas meter.

Kharkiv

Power engineers are working to restore power supply after the attack on the city. The debris is being cleared and the consequences of the shelling are being clarified.

Russian attack left residents without electricity in Kyiv, Kharkiv and Mykolaiv, 19.4 thousand homes in the capital without power - Ministry of Energy07.02.24, 09:36 • 25839 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarEconomy
dniproDnipro
ministerstvo-enerhetyky-ukrainaMinistry of Energy of Ukraine
marhanetsMarhanets
mykolaivMykolaiv
kyivKyiv
kharkivKharkiv

Contact us about advertising