Russia's attack on Odesa on March 2: three injured remain in hospital, two in intensive care
Kyiv • UNN
Three people injured when a Russian drone hit a high-rise building in Odesa on March 2 are still in hospital, two of them in intensive care. This was reported on Monday by the Department of Health of the Odesa Regional State Administration, UNN reports.
Details
A total of 20 people were reportedly injured in the Russian attack, including one pregnant woman.
There are 3 people who remain in hospital. 2 people are in the intensive care unit, their general condition is serious, and 1 person is being treated in the trauma unit with moderate severity. Doctors are providing the victims with the necessary medical care
On the evening of March 3, rescuers completed search operations in Odesa. The Russian strike killed 12 people, including 5 children, the youngest of whom was a 4-month-old boy.