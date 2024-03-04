Russia's attack on Odesa on March 2: three injured remain in hospital, two in intensive care

$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
01:24 PM • 21261 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

01:12 PM • 72805 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 51457 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

April 4, 06:27 AM • 231034 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 204044 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 181096 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 03:18 PM • 224356 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

April 3, 01:51 PM • 250020 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 155876 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

April 3, 09:14 AM • 371809 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 184910 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 69658 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 89597 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 53707 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 46128 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 23738 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
01:12 PM • 72805 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
April 4, 06:27 AM • 231035 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 185865 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 204044 views
Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 14173 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 22841 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 23226 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 46818 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 54394 views
Russia's attack on Odesa on March 2: three injured remain in hospital, two in intensive care

Kyiv • UNN

 • 24871 views

Three people injured in a Russian drone attack on a high-rise building in Odesa on March 2 remain in hospital, two of them in intensive care in serious condition.

Russia's attack on Odesa on March 2: three injured remain in hospital, two in intensive care

Three people injured when a Russian drone hit a high-rise building in Odesa on March 2 are still in hospital, two of them in intensive care.  This was reported on Monday by the Department of Health of the Odesa Regional State Administration, UNN reports. 

Details 

A total of 20 people were reportedly injured in the Russian attack, including one pregnant woman. 

There are 3 people who remain in hospital. 2 people are in the intensive care unit, their general condition is serious, and 1 person is being treated in the trauma unit with moderate severity. Doctors are providing the victims with the necessary medical care

- the statement said.

- the statement said.

On the evening of March 3, rescuers completed search operations in Odesa. The Russian strike killed 12 people, including 5 children, the youngest of whom was a 4-month-old boy.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

War
Odesa
