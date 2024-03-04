Russia's attack on Odesa on March 2: three injured remain in hospital, two in intensive care

Three people injured when a Russian drone hit a high-rise building in Odesa on March 2 are still in hospital, two of them in intensive care. This was reported on Monday by the Department of Health of the Odesa Regional State Administration, UNN reports.

Details

A total of 20 people were reportedly injured in the Russian attack, including one pregnant woman.

There are 3 people who remain in hospital. 2 people are in the intensive care unit, their general condition is serious, and 1 person is being treated in the trauma unit with moderate severity. Doctors are providing the victims with the necessary medical care - the statement said.

On the evening of March 3, rescuers completed search operations in Odesa. The Russian strike killed 12 people, including 5 children, the youngest of whom was a 4-month-old boy.