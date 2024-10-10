Russia's attack on Kryvyi Rih: RMA tells about the consequences

In Kryvyi Rih, Dnipropetrovs'k region, as a result of an attack by Russian troops, a stairwell in the entrance of a damaged residential building was destroyed, six people were rescued, a gas pipeline was damaged, and a fire broke out, the head of the Dnipropetrovs'k RMA, Serhiy Lysak, said on Thursday, UNN reports.

