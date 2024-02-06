Russians tried to hit Mykolaiv region with a rocket, two communities came under artillery fire

The enemy tried to launch a missile attack on Voznesensky district yesterday. Mykolaiv region. Due to the work of the Defense Forces, the missile did not reach the target. Also, the Russian occupiers fired five times in the water area of the Ochakiv community and once in the Kutsurub community, the head of the RMA Vitaliy Kim said on Tuesday, UNN reports.

Voznesensk district. The enemy launched a missile strike from a tactical aircraft, sending an X-59 guided missile along a complex trajectory from the Black Sea. Due to the effective work of the Defense Forces, the missile did not reach its target. No destruction or casualties - Kim wrote on Telegram.

In addition, according to him, yesterday, February 5, at 09:30, 10:17, 10:54, 11:20, 14:36, enemy artillery shelling was recorded in the waters of the Ochakiv community. There were no casualties.

In the evening, on February 5, at 19:55, the Kutsurubska community came under enemy fire. There were no casualties, said the head of the RMA.

