Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Russians tried to hit Mykolaiv region with a rocket, two communities came under artillery fire

Russians tried to hit Mykolaiv region with a rocket, two communities came under artillery fire

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 30345 views

The Russians tried to launch a missile at Voznesensk district of Mykolaiv region, but it was intercepted by the Defense Forces, and two communities came under enemy fire, with no casualties.

The enemy tried to launch a missile attack on Voznesensky district yesterday. Mykolaiv region. Due to the work of the Defense Forces, the missile did not reach the target. Also, the Russian occupiers fired five times in the water area of the Ochakiv community and once in the Kutsurub community, the head of the RMA Vitaliy Kim said on Tuesday, UNN reports.

Voznesensk district. The enemy launched a missile strike from a tactical aircraft, sending an X-59 guided missile along a complex trajectory from the Black Sea. Due to the effective work of the Defense Forces, the missile did not reach its target. No destruction or casualties

- Kim wrote on Telegram.

In addition, according to him, yesterday, February 5, at 09:30, 10:17, 10:54, 11:20, 14:36, enemy artillery shelling was recorded in the waters of the Ochakiv community. There were no casualties.

In the evening, on February 5, at 19:55, the Kutsurubska community came under enemy fire. There were no casualties, said the head of the RMA.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

War
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
vitalii-kimVitalii Kim
ochakovOchakiv Raion
mykolaivMykolaiv

