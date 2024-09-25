russians train FPV drone pilots at ZNPP, using Nikopol as a training ground - Kovalenko

The russian occupiers are training FPV drone pilots at ZNPP, using the nearby city of Nikopol as a training ground. This was reported by the head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council Andriy Kovalenko, UNN reports.

Details

According to Kovalenko, the russians use the ZNPP as a territory where they train FPV pilots.

Moreover, these pilots are terrorizing Nikopol, using the Ukrainian city with civilians as a training ground. In fact, the ZNPP is a cover for russia - he wrote.

Recall

russians are constantly attacking Nikopol. During the attack on September 21, the occupiers attacked a car with a kamikaze drone. A 12-year-old girl and a 25-year-old woman were killed, and a 4-year-old child and a 25-year-old man were injured.

The Kremlin continues to use ZNPP as a storage facility for weapons of mass destruction, despite the recent visit of the IAEA