The Kremlin continues to use ZNPP as a storage facility for weapons of mass destruction, despite the recent visit of the IAEA

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 115611 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 118155 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 192497 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 150427 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 151076 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 142133 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 195312 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112353 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 184428 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104991 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

The Kremlin continues to use ZNPP as a storage facility for weapons of mass destruction, despite the recent visit of the IAEA

The Kremlin continues to use ZNPP as a storage facility for weapons of mass destruction, despite the recent visit of the IAEA

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 64869 views

Russia has deployed up to 1,300 Russian Guard troops and ammunition depots at ZNPP. The IAEA mission did not notice the military presence due to limited access to the facility.

The enemy continues to use the territory of the ZNPP to deploy its troops and store ammunition and explosives, despite the recent visit of the IAEA and its Director Rafael Grossi.

This is reported by the Center for National Resistance, UNN reports.

Details

Thanks to the data provided by the Ukrainian underground and concerned citizens, it was possible to estimate that up to 1300 Russian Guard units were deployed on the territory of the ZNPP, in particular, the OMON Akhmat-1 (Grozny, TOT of the Chechen Republic of Ichkeria) and SOBR Agat (Penza, Russia) units were identified. For the sake of disguise, some of the occupiers on duty use the uniforms of the ZNPP paramilitary guard, not the Russian Guard

- The National Resistance Center reports. 

Also, the technical and basement premises of the station are used by the occupiers to store small arms and artillery ammunition, both to supply the contingent stationed at the station and the forces in adjacent positions. The enemy has laid more than 20 minefields around the city, they surround the station and the city and have a total length of about 6.5 km. The occupiers are still afraid of a possible landing of the Defense Forces from Dnipro.

Despite the visit of the IAEA mission this week, their route was carefully and pre-planned by the occupiers. Given the courtesy and hugs shown by IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi to the Russian leadership of the occupied nuclear power plant, it is no surprise that his team once again failed to notice the significant accumulation of Russian troops and weapons on the territory of the nuclear power plant. In particular, it was not the first time they were denied access to the western part of the two turbine halls. However, the organization's representative office only recorded this fact and did not make any decision regarding the representative office of Rosatom, which operates ZNPP

- added in the center. 

Recall

Rafael Grossi made his fifth visit to the occupied Zaporizhzhia NPP. The IAEA experts assessed the situation after the fire and ongoing work, emphasizing the importance of ensuring nuclear safety in the context of the conflict. 

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarPolitics

