russians targeted rescuers from a drone in Kharkiv region
Kyiv • UNN
russian troops deliberately attacked rescuers with a drone strike in Kharkiv region, damaging a fire truck.
In the Kharkiv region, russian troops deliberately attacked rescuers from a drone. This was reported by the press service of the State Emergency Service, UNN reports.
Details
Emergency workers in Vovchansk were returning from extinguishing a fire caused by enemy shelling when the enemy dropped a munition from the air on their special vehicle
It is noted that the personnel were not injured in the attack, but the enemy damaged a fire truck.
Recall
A russian missile attack on Chuhuiv, Kharkiv region, on the night of March 8 injured seven people, including a 3-year-old girl.