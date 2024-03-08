russians targeted rescuers from a drone in Kharkiv region

In the Kharkiv region, russian troops deliberately attacked rescuers from a drone. This was reported by the press service of the State Emergency Service, UNN reports.

Emergency workers in Vovchansk were returning from extinguishing a fire caused by enemy shelling when the enemy dropped a munition from the air on their special vehicle - the SES said.

It is noted that the personnel were not injured in the attack, but the enemy damaged a fire truck.

In Chuhuiv, Russians hit the main water supply system that supplies water to the entire city

A russian missile attack on Chuhuiv, Kharkiv region, on the night of March 8 injured seven people, including a 3-year-old girl.