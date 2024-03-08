In Chuhuiv, Russians hit the main water supply system that supplies water to the entire city

On the night of March 8, during a missile attack on Chuhuiv, Kharkiv region, Russians hit the main water supply system that supplies water to the entire city. This was reported by the mayor of Chuhuiv Galina Minaeva, UNN reports.

A devastating missile strike was launched directly into the center of Chuhuiv. Residential buildings, commercial and consumer services facilities were heavily damaged. An additional complicating problem was the direct hit to the main water supply system that supplies water to the entire city - Minaeva wrote on social media.

According to her, everything necessary is being done to minimize the consequences of the enemy attack.

A Russian missile attack on Chuhuiv, Kharkiv region, on the night of March 8 injured seven people, including a 3-year-old girl.