In Chuhuiv, Russians hit the main water supply system that supplies water to the entire city

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 14031 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 42348 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 36149 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 196584 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 179644 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 172953 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 219165 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 248775 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 154601 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371515 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3.4m/s
33%
Popular news

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 160765 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 56311 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 74723 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 36982 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 29033 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 6326 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 42348 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 196584 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 160836 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 179644 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 7882 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 18413 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 19145 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 29081 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 37031 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

In Chuhuiv, Russians hit the main water supply system that supplies water to the entire city

Kyiv • UNN

 • 20874 views

A Russian missile hits the main water supply system in Chuhuiv, Kharkiv region, leaving the entire city without water, damaging homes and businesses and injuring 7 people, including a 3-year-old girl.

In Chuhuiv, Russians hit the main water supply system that supplies water to the entire city

On the night of March 8, during a missile attack on Chuhuiv, Kharkiv region, Russians hit the main water supply system that supplies water to the entire city. This was reported by the mayor of Chuhuiv Galina Minaeva, UNN reports

A devastating missile strike was launched directly into the center of Chuhuiv.  Residential buildings, commercial and consumer services facilities were heavily damaged. An additional complicating problem was the direct hit to the main water supply system that supplies water to the entire city

- Minaeva wrote on social media.

According to her, everything necessary is being done to minimize the consequences of the enemy attack. 

A Russian missile attack on Chuhuiv, Kharkiv region, on the night of March 8 injured seven people, including a 3-year-old girl.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

War
Chuhuiv
Kharkiv
Brent
$65.07
Bitcoin
$83,379.10
S&P 500
$5,249.71
Tesla
$252.22
Газ TTF
$36.69
Золото
$3,080.65
Ethereum
$1,802.90