Russians struck a road in Odesa Oblast: five people were injured
Kyiv • UNN
As a result of a series of strikes on the road, trucks and passenger cars were damaged. Two people were hospitalized, and one of the injured is in extremely serious condition.
On Tuesday, October 6, Russian occupiers launched a series of strikes on a highway in Odesa region, damaging trucks and passenger cars. This was reported by Oleg Kiper, Head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, according to UNN.
Details
At present, five people are known to have been injured: two of them have been hospitalized, and one of the injured is in extremely serious condition.
Doctors are providing all the necessary assistance and fighting for the life and health of each person
We remind you that
Russian forces struck a Liberian cargo ship in a port in Odesa region. One sailor was killed and three were injured.
UNN also reported that a Russian drone damaged a vessel flying the flag of the Marshall Islands in the Black Sea. One crew member was killed, and seven others were injured.