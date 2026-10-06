Russians struck a road in Odesa Oblast: five people were injured

On Tuesday, October 6, Russian occupiers launched a series of strikes on a highway in Odesa region, damaging trucks and passenger cars. This was reported by Oleg Kiper, Head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, according to UNN.

Details

At present, five people are known to have been injured: two of them have been hospitalized, and one of the injured is in extremely serious condition.

Doctors are providing all the necessary assistance and fighting for the life and health of each person - the post says.

We remind you that

Russian forces struck a Liberian cargo ship in a port in Odesa region. One sailor was killed and three were injured.

UNN also reported that a Russian drone damaged a vessel flying the flag of the Marshall Islands in the Black Sea. One crew member was killed, and seven others were injured.