During the night of November 20, Russian forces attacked a medical facility in Kharkiv’s Shevchenkivskyi district. Four people were injured as a result of an enemy drone strike, and the hospital building was damaged. Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported this, UNN writes.

Details

The mayor published the initial information about the strike on the medical facility at 04:22. At that time, he reported possible casualties, but their number was still being уточнено.

Later, at 04:51, Terekhov confirmed that a Russian drone had struck the hospital directly.

According to the mayor, four people were injured in the attack. More than 50 windows were blown out in the medical facility’s building.

The consequences of the strike on the hospital are being уточнено

An inspection of the impact site is currently underway. Specialists are determining the extent of the damage caused by the Russian drone.

There is currently no information about the condition of the injured or possible additional destruction.

Kyiv has already endured five waves of ballistic attacks – the Russians are striking infrastructure, and explosions are ringing out near bridges