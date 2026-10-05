Russians shelled Sloviansk and Sukhanivka: there are fatalities, and a child was injured
Kyiv • UNN
Two people were killed and a child was injured in Donetsk region; 49 houses were damaged. Firefighters were attacked again while extinguishing the fire.
On Monday, October 5, Russians shelled a residential area of Sloviansk in the Donetsk region. One person was killed, and another—a child—was injured. Nineteen residential buildings were damaged, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reports, according to UNN.
Details
In addition, 30 private houses were damaged as a result of the strike on the settlement of Sukhanivka. A dead person was found under the rubble of one of them.
At the same time, the State Emergency Service reported that while firefighters were extinguishing a fire in a warehouse building, the enemy launched a second strike on the rescuers. The attack damaged a fire and rescue vehicle.
We remind you
Earlier, UNN reported that Russians struck a civilian vessel with drones in neutral waters. The vessel was carrying corn and belonged to Turkey. The attack left people dead and one injured.