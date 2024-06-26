Russians shelled Nikopol district more than 20 times: an 18-year-old girl was wounded

During the day, June 26, Russian troops attacked Dnipropetrovs'k region more than 20 times. An 18-year-old girl was injured as a result of enemy shelling. This was stated by the head of the Dnipropetrovs'k RMA Serhiy Lysak, reports UNN.

Details

According to Lysak, the vast majority of attacks were carried out by kamikaze drones, but there were also artillery attacks.

The occupants shelled Nikopol itself, Marhanetska, Pokrovska, Chervonohryhorivska communities. An 18-year-old girl was injured. She is in a satisfactory condition and will be treated on an outpatient basis - summarized the head of the RMA.

He noted that as a result of the attacks, several dry grass fires occurred in district, and an outbuilding caught fire. Nevertheless, rescuers put out the fire.

In addition, 5 private houses, two greenhouses, a gas pipeline and a power line were damaged.

Recall

Russian troops shelled the Dniprovsky district of Kherson, hitting the premises of the humanitarian headquarters of the International Charitable Association and wounding five people.