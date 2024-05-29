Russians shelled Dnipropetrovsk region 15 times: two people were killed, two more were wounded

Russian troops attacked Dnipropetrovsk region 15 times during the day, on May 29. As a result of Russian shelling, two people were killed and two others were injured. This was stated by the chairman of the Dnepropetrovsk RMA Sergey Lysak.

Details

According to the head of the RMA, Russian troops fired artillery three times, and kamikaze drones hit 12 times.

Two people were killed and the same number were injured. The wounded in the hospital receive all the necessary assistance. the aggressor concentrated on Nikopol, Marganetsky and Mirovskaya communities Lysak said.

Russians attacked an ambulance with a drone in Nikopol, two people have already died due to Russian attacks

He noted that as a result of the attacks , a private enterprise, a shop, a library, two private houses, an outbuilding, and a fire station were mutilated.

In addition, almost a dozen cars, two trucks, a minibus, and an ambulance were beaten . An agricultural enterprise, a power line, and a gas pipeline were also damaged.

