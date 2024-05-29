ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Russians shelled Dnipropetrovsk region 15 times: two people were killed, two more were wounded

Russians shelled Dnipropetrovsk region 15 times: two people were killed, two more were wounded

Kyiv  •  UNN

Two people were killed and two others were injured as a result of 15 Russian attacks on the Dnipropetrovsk region on May 29.

Russian troops attacked Dnipropetrovsk region 15 times during the day, on May 29. As a result of Russian shelling, two people were killed and two others were injured. This was stated by the chairman of the Dnepropetrovsk RMA Sergey Lysak.

Details 

According to the head of the RMA, Russian troops fired artillery three times, and kamikaze drones hit 12 times.

Two people were killed and the same number were injured. The wounded in the hospital receive all the necessary assistance.  the aggressor concentrated on Nikopol, Marganetsky and Mirovskaya communities

Lysak said. 

He noted that as a result of the attacks , a private enterprise, a shop, a library, two private houses, an outbuilding, and a fire station were mutilated.

In addition, almost a dozen cars, two trucks, a minibus, and an ambulance were beaten . An agricultural enterprise, a power line, and a gas pipeline were also damaged.

Recall

In Kharkiv , search operations were completed in the epicenter construction hypermarket, and the police identified all 19 bodies of the victims.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

SocietyWar
nikopol-ukraineNikopol, Ukraine
kharkivKharkiv
polandPoland

