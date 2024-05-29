Russians attacked an ambulance with a drone in Nikopol, two people have already died due to Russian attacks

In Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk region, two civilians aged 52 and 54 were killed and one woman was seriously injured as a result of today's strikes by Russian troops, including a drone attack on an ambulance, Chairman of the Dnipropetrovsk RMA Serhiy Lysak said on Wednesday, UNN writes.

Two people have already died in Nikopol due to enemy attacks today Lysak wrote on Telegram.

According to him, a 52-year-old man who came under shelling in the morning died in the hospital. Doctors fought for him, but the injuries were incompatible with life.

"After lunch, Russian troops killed another person. Inhumans sent a kamikaze drone to an ambulance. The 54-year-old driver was killed. His 53-year-old wife was injured. The woman was taken to the hospital in serious condition," the head of the RMA said.

