Russians hit Nikopol with artillery, injuring two people

In the Dnipropetrovsk region, Russian troops fired artillery at Nikopol, two men aged 64 and 52 were wounded, and a library, shop and power line were also damaged, Chairman of the Dnipropetrovsk RMA Serhiy Lysak said on Wednesday, UNN writes.

Because of the Russians, we again have wounded in Nikopol. These are two men aged 64 and 52. Both have shrapnel wounds. They were hospitalized. The second one is heavy. Doctors are doing their best Lysak wrote on Telegram.

Strikes on the city, according to him, the enemy launched from heavy artillery. A library, shop and power line were damaged there, the RMA chairman said.

During the night, the enemy fired twice at Dnipropetrovs'k region, no casualties were reported