During the night, the enemy fired twice at Dnipropetrovs'k region, no casualties were reported
Kyiv • UNN
In the Dnipropetrovsk region, the aggressor shelled Nikopol twice during the night. About a dozen artillery shells were used in the city, but there were no casualties. This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovs'k RMA Serhiy Lysak, UNN reports.
Details
Today, two hostile attacks were registered in Dnipropetrovs'k region overnight. First, the occupants shelled Nikopol, launching a dozen artillery shells at the city.
A private house, an unused building, and a power line were reportedly damaged.
In addition, dry grass caught fire. However, firefighters extinguished it.
Fortunately, no one was killed or injured.
