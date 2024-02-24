$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 41316 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 161485 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 95875 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 335791 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 275048 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 204495 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 239272 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 253486 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 159588 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372572 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+14°
1.8m/s
48%
russians shelled a power line in Kherson, but there is no electricity shortage - Ministry of Energy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 55972 views

Despite the attacks on substations in Kherson region, Ukraine's power grid is not experiencing a shortage of electricity due to sufficient domestic production and planned imports and exports of electricity.

russians shelled a power line in Kherson, but there is no electricity shortage - Ministry of Energy

Currently, there is no shortage of electricity in Ukraine's power grid despite russian attacks on substations in the Kherson region. This was stated by the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

There is no shortage of electricity in the power system. Own generation is sufficient to cover the needs of consumers, and commercial imports and exports of electricity are also planned. 

- the Ministry of Energy summarized.

It is noted that in , the TPP building was short-term repaired, while the thermal power plant unit was returned to operation after the repair. There are 13 TPP generating units in reserve, which will be used if necessary

Consequences of shelling

At night, Kherson was shelled, resulting in the disconnection of a 150 kV power line. The substation was de-energized, leaving about 9,500 consumers without electricity. 

- the department said. 

In addition, due to previous shelling and insufficient security conditions for power engineers, the 330 kV line that supplied Zaporizhzhya NPP remains de-energized. The plant is on one power line.

Import/Export

For the current day, electricity imports are projected at 320 MWh, and exports to Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Moldova, and Hungary are also expected to reach 2,440 MWh.

Recall

Yesterday, February 23, Ukraine recorded a electricity surplus - the surplus was transferred to Poland

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

SocietyWarEconomy
Ministry of Energy of Ukraine
Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant
Ukraine
Kherson
Poland
