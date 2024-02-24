russians shelled a power line in Kherson, but there is no electricity shortage - Ministry of Energy

Currently, there is no shortage of electricity in Ukraine's power grid despite russian attacks on substations in the Kherson region. This was stated by the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

There is no shortage of electricity in the power system. Own generation is sufficient to cover the needs of consumers, and commercial imports and exports of electricity are also planned. - the Ministry of Energy summarized.

It is noted that in , the TPP building was short-term repaired, while the thermal power plant unit was returned to operation after the repair. There are 13 TPP generating units in reserve, which will be used if necessary

Consequences of shelling

At night, Kherson was shelled, resulting in the disconnection of a 150 kV power line. The substation was de-energized, leaving about 9,500 consumers without electricity. - the department said.

In addition, due to previous shelling and insufficient security conditions for power engineers, the 330 kV line that supplied Zaporizhzhya NPP remains de-energized. The plant is on one power line.

Import/Export

For the current day, electricity imports are projected at 320 MWh, and exports to Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Moldova, and Hungary are also expected to reach 2,440 MWh.

