Russians shelled 4 communities of Sumy region at night and in the morning: more than 30 explosions were heard

On the night of June 6 and this morning, Russian troops fired 6 times at the border areas and settlements of Sumy region. 36 explosions were recorded. This was reported by the Sumy Regional Military Administration on Thursday, UNN reports.

Details

Krasnopolskaya, Khotinskaya, Belopolskaya, and Seredino-Budskaya communities were shelled by enemies:

Khotyn community: mortar attacks recorded (2 explosions);

Krasnopolskaya hromada: FPV Drone Attack (1 explosion);



Seredino-Budskaya hromada: 2 mines were dropped by the enemy on the territory of the hromada;



Belopolskaya hromada: there was a drop of an explosive device from a UAV (1 explosion), grenade attacks (20 explosions) and small arms attacks.



