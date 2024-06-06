Russians shelled 4 communities of Sumy region at night and in the morning: more than 30 explosions were heard

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 28833 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 96778 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 142899 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 147686 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 242801 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 172589 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 164163 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148130 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 221533 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112993 views

Popular news
Australia and New Zealand express support for Ukraine after the White House skirmish. Zelensky thanked

March 1, 09:59 AM • 51311 views
Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

March 1, 10:44 AM • 70800 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 109226 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

March 1, 11:59 AM • 42869 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 76546 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 242801 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 221533 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 207962 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 233917 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 220960 views
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 28861 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 22033 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 27720 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 109231 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 112264 views
Russians shelled 4 communities of Sumy region at night and in the morning: more than 30 explosions were heard

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 19401 views

At night and in the morning, the Russians shelled four communities of the Sumy region, more than 30 explosions were recorded as a result of mortar attacks, drone strikes, mines and small arms fire.

On the night of June 6 and this morning, Russian troops fired 6 times at the border areas and settlements of Sumy region. 36 explosions were recorded. This was reported by the Sumy Regional Military Administration on Thursday, UNN reports. 

Details

Krasnopolskaya, Khotinskaya, Belopolskaya, and Seredino-Budskaya communities were shelled by enemies:

  • Khotyn community: mortar attacks recorded (2 explosions);
  • Krasnopolskaya hromada: FPV Drone Attack (1 explosion);
  • Seredino-Budskaya hromada: 2 mines were dropped by the enemy on the territory of the hromada;
  • Belopolskaya hromada: there was a drop of an explosive device from a UAV (1 explosion), grenade attacks (20 explosions) and small arms attacks.

The enemy hit Kharkiv region with MLRS and Kabami: three victims per day06.06.24, 08:50 • 16648 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

War
khotynKhotyn
sumySums
kharkivKharkiv
polandPoland

