The enemy hit Kharkiv region with MLRS and Kabami: three victims per day

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 37371 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 100370 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 143671 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 148331 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 243669 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 172820 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 164373 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148155 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 222044 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113001 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

March 1, 10:44 AM • 74984 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 110003 views
33 times Zelensky thanked the US for supporting Ukraine - CNN

March 1, 11:22 AM • 34066 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

March 1, 11:59 AM • 47493 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 82722 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 243669 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 222044 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 208381 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 234312 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 221313 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 37315 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 24411 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 29906 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 110000 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 112464 views
The enemy hit Kharkiv region with MLRS and Kabami: three victims per day

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 16649 views

Over the past day, three people were injured in the Kharkiv region as a result of enemy attacks by Russian troops. Attacks were reported in Kupyansk, Bugayevka, Cherkassy Tishki and Borovaya.

Three people were injured in the Kharkiv region as a result of enemy attacks by Russian troops over the past day. The enemy opened fire, in particular on  . Kupyansk and the villages of Bugayevka, Cherkassky Tishki and Borovaya.   this was announced on Thursday by the head of RMA Oleg Sinegubov, reports UNN.   

Details 

According to Sinegubov, the Russians fired at: 

  •  15:52 Chuguevsky district, Bugayevka village. As a result of the shelling of the KAB, the roof of the house burned. 2 women were injured
  • 15: 05 Kharkiv district, Cherkassky Tishki village. As a result of the shelling, 4 private houses were damaged.
  • 13: 56-17: 47 Kupyansk. As a result of a series of MLRS attacks, private houses were damaged. A woman was injured
  •  13:10 Kupyansk metro station. As a result of the shelling, a private house burned down.
  •  11:37 Izyumsky district, Borovaya village. There were no injuries. 5 private houses were damaged.

In addition, on the eve of the evening in Izyum, it is reported that a man was injured as a result of the explosion of an explosive object.

Russians drone hit a bus in Dnipropetrovsk region, 4 injured06.06.24, 08:22 • 16864 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

War
kharkivKharkiv

