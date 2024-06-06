The enemy hit Kharkiv region with MLRS and Kabami: three victims per day

Three people were injured in the Kharkiv region as a result of enemy attacks by Russian troops over the past day. The enemy opened fire, in particular on . Kupyansk and the villages of Bugayevka, Cherkassky Tishki and Borovaya. this was announced on Thursday by the head of RMA Oleg Sinegubov, reports UNN.

Details

According to Sinegubov, the Russians fired at:

15:52 Chuguevsky district, Bugayevka village. As a result of the shelling of the KAB, the roof of the house burned. 2 women were injured .

. 15: 05 Kharkiv district, Cherkassky Tishki village. As a result of the shelling, 4 private houses were damaged.



13: 56-17: 47 Kupyansk. As a result of a series of MLRS attacks, private houses were damaged. A woman was injured .



. 13:10 Kupyansk metro station. As a result of the shelling, a private house burned down.



11:37 Izyumsky district, Borovaya village. There were no injuries. 5 private houses were damaged.



In addition, on the eve of the evening in Izyum, it is reported that a man was injured as a result of the explosion of an explosive object.

