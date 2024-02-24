russians shelled 10 settlements in Kherson region, wounded 4 people, damaged houses - OVA

$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
01:24 PM • 41305 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

01:12 PM • 161425 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 95846 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

April 4, 06:27 AM • 335722 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 275000 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 204476 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 03:18 PM • 239258 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

April 3, 01:51 PM • 253483 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 159584 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

April 3, 09:14 AM • 372570 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 134862 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 103625 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 96944 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 39561 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 84881 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 87586 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 161425 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 335722 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 233026 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 275000 views
Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 28324 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 41485 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 35071 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 98807 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 105457 views
Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

russians shelled 10 settlements in Kherson region, wounded 4 people, damaged houses - OVA

Kyiv • UNN

 • 28430 views

russian troops shelled residential areas of the region's settlements, damaging 11 multi-storey buildings and 23 private houses.

russians shelled 10 settlements in Kherson region, wounded 4 people, damaged houses - OVA

Yesterday, Russians shelled 9 settlements in Kherson region and the city of Kherson. At present, there are 4 wounded, as well as damage to high-rise buildings and private houses, Kherson Regional Military Administration reports , UNN.

Details

As of 6 a.m., the Kherson Military District reported that the occupants had fired on Novotyanka, Tyahyanka, Prydniprovske, Kizomys, Zmiivka, Ingulets, Veletenske, Stanislav, Osokorivka, Antonivka and the city of Kherson.

the Russian military shelled residential areas of the region's settlements, in particular, 11 high-rise buildings and 23 private houses were damaged. The shelling of 4 administrative buildings and a transformer substation was recorded

- they add in the OBA.

In addition, two educational institutions, cars and garages were damaged in the villages of Inhulets and Stanislav in Kherson district. In Veletynske, Kherson district, the enemy hit a gas pipeline. Four people were wounded.

Recall

Overnight, air defense units shot down 12 kamikaze drones and 2 X-59 missiles, but one downed drone caused destruction, fire and casualties in a residential area of Odesa.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

War
Kh-59
Odesa
Kherson
