russians shelled 10 settlements in Kherson region, wounded 4 people, damaged houses - OVA

Yesterday, Russians shelled 9 settlements in Kherson region and the city of Kherson. At present, there are 4 wounded, as well as damage to high-rise buildings and private houses, Kherson Regional Military Administration reports , UNN.

Details

As of 6 a.m., the Kherson Military District reported that the occupants had fired on Novotyanka, Tyahyanka, Prydniprovske, Kizomys, Zmiivka, Ingulets, Veletenske, Stanislav, Osokorivka, Antonivka and the city of Kherson.

the Russian military shelled residential areas of the region's settlements, in particular, 11 high-rise buildings and 23 private houses were damaged. The shelling of 4 administrative buildings and a transformer substation was recorded - they add in the OBA.

In addition, two educational institutions, cars and garages were damaged in the villages of Inhulets and Stanislav in Kherson district. In Veletynske, Kherson district, the enemy hit a gas pipeline. Four people were wounded.

Recall

Overnight, air defense units shot down 12 kamikaze drones and 2 X-59 missiles, but one downed drone caused destruction, fire and casualties in a residential area of Odesa.