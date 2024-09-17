Russians resume assaults in Donetsk region, particularly in the areas of Andriivka, Kalynivka and Ivanivske

The enemy in Donetsk region is again trying to storm the positions of the Defense Forces. In particular, the occupants are actively assaulting in the areas of Andriivka, Kalynivka and Ivanivske. This was stated by Oleh Kalashnikov, a press officer of the 26th Artillery Brigade named after Roman Dashkevich, during a telethon, UNN reports .

The situation is stable, under the control of the Ukrainian Defense Forces. The enemy is trying to make assaults again. They are trying to attack in different directions. We can observe this in the direction of Andriivka, Ivanivske and Kalynivka. That is, he is trying to storm us and look for a weak spot. Its MLRS and cannon artillery are practicing on a regular basis. Today, mortars and FPV drones are very active on the battlefield - Kalashnikov said.

Since the beginning of the day , 88 combat engagements have already taken place at the front, the enemy is most active in the Kurakhove direction, the enemy has already dropped 17 combat vehicles in the Kursk region today.