Russians launch missile attack in Kherson region, damage to theater and museum in Kherson, 5 wounded

In the Kherson region, Russian troops shelled 14 settlements and Kherson, including a missile attack that hit residential areas, a critical infrastructure facility, an administrative building and cultural sites, and injured 5 people, the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, said on Friday, UNN reports.

Details

According to him, the enemy fired at Kizomys, Zolota Balka, Stanislav, Mykolaivka, Antonivka, Dudchany, Mykhailivka, Shyroka Balka, Tomyna Balka, Bilozerka, Kachkarivka, Sadove, Poniativka, Prydniprovske and the city of Kherson over the past day.

According to him, the enemy launched a rocket attack on the Novooleksandrivska community of Beryslav district.

Russian troops hit residential areas of the region's settlements, in particular, 3 multi-storey buildings and 12 private houses were damaged, Prokudin noted.

Theater and museum building damaged in Kherson as a result of shelling - Prokudin wrote on social media.

In the city, he said, there were hits to a gas pipeline, an enterprise, a shop, garages and cars.

As a result of hostile attacks in the region's settlements, Prokudin added, critical infrastructure, administrative buildings and outbuildings were hit.