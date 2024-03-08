$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Russians launch missile attack in Kherson region, damage to theater and museum in Kherson, 5 wounded

Kyiv • UNN

 • 23290 views

In the Kherson region, Russian troops shelled several localities, damaging residential areas, critical infrastructure, administrative buildings and cultural facilities, injuring 5 civilians.

Russians launch missile attack in Kherson region, damage to theater and museum in Kherson, 5 wounded

In the Kherson region, Russian troops shelled 14 settlements and Kherson, including a missile attack that hit residential areas, a critical infrastructure facility, an administrative building and cultural sites, and injured 5 people, the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, said on Friday, UNN reports.

Details

According to him, the enemy fired at Kizomys, Zolota Balka, Stanislav, Mykolaivka, Antonivka, Dudchany, Mykhailivka, Shyroka Balka, Tomyna Balka, Bilozerka, Kachkarivka, Sadove, Poniativka, Prydniprovske and the city of Kherson over the past day.

According to him, the enemy launched a rocket attack on the Novooleksandrivska community of Beryslav district.

Russian troops hit residential areas of the region's settlements, in particular, 3 multi-storey buildings and 12 private houses were damaged, Prokudin noted.

Theater and museum building damaged in Kherson as a result of shelling

- Prokudin wrote on social media.

In the city, he said, there were hits to a gas pipeline, an enterprise, a shop, garages and cars.

As a result of hostile attacks in the region's settlements, Prokudin added, critical infrastructure, administrative buildings and outbuildings were hit.

5 people were injured due to Russian aggression

- Prokudin said.
