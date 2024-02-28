russians hit Nikopol with artillery: 61-year-old woman killed

A 61-year-old woman died in the Dnipro region as a result of Russian shelling. This was stated by the head of the Dnipropetrovs'k Regional Military Administration Serhiy Lysak, UNN reports .

Details

A 61-year-old woman. She was killed by russians, who shelled Nikopol with artillery. The tragedy happened in the afternoon. The consequences of the attack are being clarified. - summarized the head of the OVA.

Addendum

About half a dozen shells were fired by Russian troops on the night of February 28 at a village in the Myrovska community in the Nikopol region. No one was killed or injured

