In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 41083 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 160429 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 95330 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 334487 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 274163 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 204198 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 239063 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 253436 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 159539 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372557 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

russians hit Nikopol with artillery: 61-year-old woman killed

Kyiv • UNN

 • 21954 views

In the Dnipropetrovs'k region of Ukraine, a 61-year-old woman was killed by russian artillery shelling of Nikopol.

russians hit Nikopol with artillery: 61-year-old woman killed

A 61-year-old woman died in the Dnipro region as a result of Russian shelling. This was stated by the head of the Dnipropetrovs'k Regional Military Administration Serhiy Lysak, UNN reports .

Details

A 61-year-old woman. She was killed by russians, who shelled Nikopol with artillery. The tragedy happened in the afternoon. The consequences of the attack are being clarified.

- summarized the head of the OVA. 

Addendum

About half a dozen shells were fired by Russian troops on the night of February 28 at a village in the Myrovska community in the Nikopol region. No one was killed or injured

Enemy strikes at Kupyansk with bombs: there are dead and wounded, more people under the rubble - RMA28.02.24, 14:40 • 25546 views

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

War
Dnipro
Kupyansk
