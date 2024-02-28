Enemy strikes at Kupyansk with bombs: there are dead and wounded, more people under the rubble - RMA

$41.340.03
Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA
Exclusive
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Enemy strikes at Kupyansk with bombs: there are dead and wounded, more people under the rubble - RMA

Kyiv • UNN

As a result of the Russian attack on Kupyansk, two people were killed and one was injured. People are trapped under the rubble.

Enemy strikes at Kupyansk with bombs: there are dead and wounded, more people under the rubble - RMA

Today, February 28, the Russian army fired with KABs at the central part of Kupyansk, Kharkiv region. Two people were killed and one wounded. There are people under the rubble, said Oleh Syniehubov, head of the RMA, UNN reports

Occupants hit the city of Kupyansk with multiple rocket launchers. A hit was recorded in the central part of the city.  As a result of the enemy shelling, 59-year-old and 39-year-old men were killed and one woman was wounded. Presumably, there are still people under the rubble

- wrote Syniehubov.

According to him, the attack damaged residential buildings and civilian infrastructure.  

Specialized services work on site.

Educational institution and farm damaged by Russian shelling in Kharkiv region27.02.24, 08:47 • 28519 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

War
Kupyansk
Kharkiv
