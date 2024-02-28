Enemy strikes at Kupyansk with bombs: there are dead and wounded, more people under the rubble - RMA

Today, February 28, the Russian army fired with KABs at the central part of Kupyansk, Kharkiv region. Two people were killed and one wounded. There are people under the rubble, said Oleh Syniehubov, head of the RMA, UNN reports.

Occupants hit the city of Kupyansk with multiple rocket launchers. A hit was recorded in the central part of the city. As a result of the enemy shelling, 59-year-old and 39-year-old men were killed and one woman was wounded. Presumably, there are still people under the rubble - wrote Syniehubov.

According to him, the attack damaged residential buildings and civilian infrastructure.

Specialized services work on site.

