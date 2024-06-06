Russians hit Chasiv Yar with thermobaric ammunition that burns out everything - Voloshyn

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 28049 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 96358 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 142848 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 147644 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 242747 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 172580 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 164156 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148127 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 221507 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112992 views

Australia and New Zealand express support for Ukraine after the White House skirmish. Zelensky thanked

March 1, 09:59 AM • 51013 views
Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

March 1, 10:44 AM • 70420 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 109159 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

March 1, 11:59 AM • 42462 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 76051 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 242741 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 221502 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 207930 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 233890 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 220932 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 27990 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 21758 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 27465 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 109159 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 112241 views
Russians hit Chasiv Yar with thermobaric ammunition that burns out everything - Voloshyn

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23008 views

Russian invaders use thermobaric ammunition that destroys and burns everything in its path near the town of Chasov Yar in the Donetsk region, but Ukrainian troops control the city.

Russian invaders use multiple launch rocket systems with thermobaric ammunition in the city of Chasiv Yar in the Donetsk region, which destroy and burn out everything in their path. This was announced by the speaker of the operational and strategic group of troops "Khortytsia" Nazar Voloshyn on the air of the telethon on Thursday, the correspondent of UNN reports.

Details

When asked whether he confirms the transfer of Russian thermobaric multiple launch rocket systems towards Chasiv Yar, Voloshyn replied: "I will not confirm or deny it. Information takes place on life that the enemy uses multiple launch rocket systems with thermobaric ammunition in the city of Chasiv Yar. These are the kind of ammunition that destroys and burns out everything in its path. They force us to ensure that our defenders will not have a place to defend themselves.

In addition, he said that the Russians are constantly shelling the Chasvoyarivsky direction and do not give up trying to advance there.

"Over the past week alone, the enemy army conducted 8 350 attacks on the positions of our defenders in that direction from various types of weapons. And the city of Chasiv Yar last week received 2 300 attacks from various types of weapons," Voloshyn said.

He stressed that the Defense Forces control Chasiv Yar, the enemy is under reliable fire control.

"He (the enemy – Ed.)  tries from time to time to enter, approach the Novy quarter and the Kanal microdistrict, conducts attacking actions. However, our defense forces use all types of weapons on it and do not allow the enemy to approach," Voloshin said.

Addition

Forbes reportedthat the Russians had moved thermobaric rocket launchers towards Chasiv Yar.

Occupants do not give up intentions to capture Chasiv Yar - General Staff18.05.24, 14:37 • 31662 views

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

War
ukrainian-ground-forcesUkrainian Ground Forces
forbsForbes
chasiv-yarChasiv Yar
polandPoland

Contact us about advertising