Russians hit Chasiv Yar with thermobaric ammunition that burns out everything - Voloshyn

Russian invaders use multiple launch rocket systems with thermobaric ammunition in the city of Chasiv Yar in the Donetsk region, which destroy and burn out everything in their path. This was announced by the speaker of the operational and strategic group of troops "Khortytsia" Nazar Voloshyn on the air of the telethon on Thursday, the correspondent of UNN reports.

Details

When asked whether he confirms the transfer of Russian thermobaric multiple launch rocket systems towards Chasiv Yar, Voloshyn replied: "I will not confirm or deny it. Information takes place on life that the enemy uses multiple launch rocket systems with thermobaric ammunition in the city of Chasiv Yar. These are the kind of ammunition that destroys and burns out everything in its path. They force us to ensure that our defenders will not have a place to defend themselves.

In addition, he said that the Russians are constantly shelling the Chasvoyarivsky direction and do not give up trying to advance there.

"Over the past week alone, the enemy army conducted 8 350 attacks on the positions of our defenders in that direction from various types of weapons. And the city of Chasiv Yar last week received 2 300 attacks from various types of weapons," Voloshyn said.

He stressed that the Defense Forces control Chasiv Yar, the enemy is under reliable fire control.

"He (the enemy – Ed.) tries from time to time to enter, approach the Novy quarter and the Kanal microdistrict, conducts attacking actions. However, our defense forces use all types of weapons on it and do not allow the enemy to approach," Voloshin said.

Addition

Forbes reportedthat the Russians had moved thermobaric rocket launchers towards Chasiv Yar.

Occupants do not give up intentions to capture Chasiv Yar - General Staff