Russians hit a car with a drone in Dnipropetrovs'k region, two people were injured - RMA

Russian troops attacked Nikopol district in Dnipropetrovs'k region this morning, firing a drone at a car, injuring two people, the head of the Dnipropetrovs'k regional military administration Serhiy Lysak said on Saturday, UNN reports.

In the morning, Russian inhumans started attacking Nikopol district. In Marhanets community, an enemy UAV hit a car. Two people were injured. A 49-year-old woman and a 48-year-old man. Both are in "serious" condition - Lysak said on Telegram.

According to him, details about the consequences of the strike are being clarified.

