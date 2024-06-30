Russians fired three missiles at Zaporizhzhia, more than 150 UAVs attacked settlements in the region - Fedorov

During the day, the occupants occupied 13 settlements of Zaporizhzhya region, seven people were killed. UNN reports with reference to paragraphof the service of the head of the Zaporizhzhia RMA Ivan Fedorov.

Details

152 UAVs of various modifications attacked Huliaypole, Levadne, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka, Malynivka and Novoandriivka. Russian MLRS also fired in the area of Mala Tokmachka and Robotyne.

The enemy launched 3 rocket attacks on Zaporizhzhya district. It is stated that the Russian Armed Forces conducted 1 air strike on Kamianske.

Gulyaypole, Zaliznychne, Preobrazhenka, Verkhnya Tersa, Novopavlivka, Mala Tokmachka, Novoandriivka, Robotyne, Malynivka and Levadne were shelled 216 times.