Russians fired three missiles at Zaporizhzhia, more than 150 UAVs attacked settlements in the region - Fedorov

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 61339 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 69100 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 90821 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 172743 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 218772 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 135027 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 363646 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 180548 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 148990 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 197613 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

A man was injured in Kyiv region due to a drone attack, a car dealership was damaged

April 3, 11:39 PM • 35129 views

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 47859 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 54979 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 69830 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 54508 views
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 61339 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 56122 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 69100 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 71379 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 90821 views
Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Oleh Syniehubov

Andrii Sybiha

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Kharkiv

France

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 3608 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 7422 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 13237 views

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 34557 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 36377 views
Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

Russians fired three missiles at Zaporizhzhia, more than 150 UAVs attacked settlements in the region - Fedorov

Kyiv • UNN

 • 29070 views

The Russian army launched three missile strikes on Zaporizhzhya district; more than 150 UAVs attacked settlements in Zaporizhzhya region, killing 7 people.

Russians fired three missiles at Zaporizhzhia, more than 150 UAVs attacked settlements in the region - Fedorov

During the day, the occupants occupied 13 settlements of Zaporizhzhya region, seven people were killed. UNN reports with reference to paragraphof the service of the head of the Zaporizhzhia RMA Ivan Fedorov.

Details

152 UAVs of various modifications attacked Huliaypole, Levadne, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka, Malynivka and Novoandriivka. Russian MLRS also fired in the area of Mala Tokmachka and Robotyne.

The enemy launched 3 rocket attacks on Zaporizhzhya district. It is stated that the Russian Armed Forces conducted 1 air strike on Kamianske.

8 civilians killed, 14 wounded as a result of Russian shelling in Donetsk region30.06.24, 08:43 • 22305 views

Gulyaypole, Zaliznychne, Preobrazhenka, Verkhnya Tersa, Novopavlivka, Mala Tokmachka, Novoandriivka, Robotyne, Malynivka and Levadne were shelled 216 times.

Three children and four adults killed, 31 wounded in Russian attack on Zaporizhzhya district

- said Ivan Fedorov, head of Zaporizhzhia RMA.
Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

SocietyWar
Mala Tokmachka
Ivan Fedorov
Gulyaypole
Zaporizhzhia
