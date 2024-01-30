russians fear new sabotage in occupied Crimea - National Resistance Center

On the instructions of the kremlin, the counterintelligence regime is being strengthened in the occupied Crimea and the occupied part of the Kherson region. This is reported by the Center of National Resistance, UNN reports.

Particular attention is paid to protecting the road and rail bridges between the Chongar and Crimean peninsulas.

It is noted that this direction provides support for the grouping of troops in the TOT of Crimea and rear support for the groups in the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia directions.

Guerrillas discover warehouses with Kalibr missiles in Crimea

After the occupation of the left bank of the Kherson region, the enemy did not remove the checkpoints from the administrative border between the TOT of the AR of Crimea and the Kherson region. These facilities were used by the russian special services to conduct "filtration measures" of the civilian population - summarized in the Resistance.

The CNS adds that the Chongar checkpoint has been additionally equipped with a system for scanning and monitoring vehicles using X-rays. Cars with registration numbers from Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions, both Ukrainian and russian-implemented, are being inspected especially carefully .

The National Resistance Center urges citizens to be especially careful when crossing these checkpoints. In addition, Ukrainians are urged to provide useful information about the enemy's actions in this area through the Resistance.Bot.

russia's military counterintelligence is looking for Ukrainian partisans in Crimean military units.

According to ATES, the occupiers are conducting counterintelligence activities in a number of military units in Crimea. The FSB pays considerable attention to the 810th Marine Brigade in Sevastopol.