Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Actual
russians fear new sabotage in occupied Crimea - National Resistance Center

russians fear new sabotage in occupied Crimea - National Resistance Center

Kyiv

russia is stepping up counterintelligence in occupied Crimea and Kherson to protect bridges and missile depots from Ukrainian guerrillas.

On the instructions of the kremlin, the counterintelligence regime is being strengthened in the occupied Crimea and the occupied part of the Kherson region. This is reported by the Center of National Resistance, UNN reports.

Details

Particular attention is paid to protecting the road and rail bridges between the Chongar and Crimean peninsulas.

It is noted that this direction provides support for the grouping of troops in the TOT of Crimea and rear support for the groups in the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia directions.

After the occupation of the left bank of the Kherson region, the enemy did not remove the checkpoints from the administrative border between the TOT of the AR of Crimea and the Kherson region. These facilities were used by the russian special services to conduct "filtration measures" of the civilian population

- summarized in the Resistance.

The CNS adds that the Chongar checkpoint has been additionally equipped with a system for scanning and monitoring vehicles using X-rays. Cars with registration numbers from Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions, both Ukrainian and russian-implemented, are being inspected especially carefully .

Addendum

The National Resistance Center urges citizens to be especially careful when crossing these checkpoints. In addition, Ukrainians are urged to provide  useful information about the enemy's actions in this area through the Resistance.Bot.  

Recall

russia's military counterintelligence is looking for Ukrainian partisans in Crimean military units.

According to ATES, the occupiers are conducting counterintelligence activities in a number of military units in Crimea. The FSB pays considerable attention to the 810th Marine Brigade in Sevastopol.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

War
holovne-upravlinnia-rozvidky-ukrainaThe Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
krymCrimea
khersonKherson

