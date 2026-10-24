Russians dropped three FAB-250 bombs on Kramatorsk: one killed and six wounded

One person was killed and six others, including three children, were injured as a result of another Russian attack on Kramatorsk, Donetsk region. This is reported by the Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office, UNN reports.

Details

It is reported that Russian forces dropped three FAB-250 bombs equipped with a unified gliding and correction module on Kramatorsk.

A residential neighborhood came under the occupiers' fire. As a result of the attack, one person was killed. Six civilians sustained injuries of varying degrees of severity: two women aged 45 and 54, a 47-year-old man, and three children—a 7-year-old girl, a 10-year-old girl, and their 1-year-10-month-old brother - the statement reads.

The victims were diagnosed with mine-blast injuries, closed traumatic brain injuries, concussions, and shrapnel wounds. They are receiving qualified medical assistance.

At the site of the impact of the enemy weapons, 27 residential buildings were damaged. The final consequences of the shelling are being established - the Prosecutor's Office added.

Recall

On October 20, Russian guided aerial bombs killed three employees of a heat supply organization in Kramatorsk. They were preparing the networks for the heating season.

In Kramatorsk, a Russian FPV drone struck a cultural center, sparking a large-scale fire