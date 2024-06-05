Russians damaged or destroyed more than 2 thousand cultural infrastructure facilities in Ukraine - Ministry of Culture

Since the beginning of a full-scale invasion, Russian troops have already damaged cultural infrastructure facilities in Ukraine in 2003. This was stated in the Ministry of culture and information policy of Ukraine, reports UNN.

Details

As of May 25, 2024, 2003 cultural institutions (including cultural institutions subordinate to the Icip and other central administrative divisions) suffered losses, excluding cultural heritage monuments. Of these, 325 were destroyed (16.3%).

It is noted that the losses of state – owned cultural institutions amounted to 32 objects (13% of the total number of institutions of the basic network of the national level), communal ownership-1971 objects (6% of the total number of institutions of the basic network of the local level).

The most numerous group of cultural institutions that have suffered damage or destruction are club institutions (48.2% of the total number of cultural infrastructure institutions that have suffered losses) - stated in the Ministry of Culture.

Overall affected:

club establishments-964;

libraries– 711;

art education institutions-157;

museums and galleries-116;

theaters, cinemas and Philharmonic halls-37;

parks, zoos – nature reserves-15;

circuses-3.

Addition

The MKPP stressed that as of at the end of May 2024, almost the entire territory of Luhansk and significant parts of the territories of Zaporizhia, Donetsk and Kherson regions are still under Temporary Occupation, which makes it impossible to calculate the exact number of cultural institutions affected during the fighting and occupation.

However, according to available data, cultural institutions were destroyed in 286 territorial communities (19.5% of the total number of AHS), in Vinnytsia (3.2%), Dnipropetrovsk (20.9%), Donetsk (87%), Zhytomyr (17%), Zakarpattia (2%), Zaporizhia (36%), Kiev (27.1%), Luhansk (46.2%), Lviv (4.1%), Mykolaiv (44.2%), Odessa (9.9%), Poltava (2%), Sumy (56.9%), Kharkiv (55.4%), Kherson (43%), Khmelnitsky (17%), Cherkasy (6.1%), Chernihiv (47.4%), Kirovohrad (2%) regions and Kiev.

Recall

