Russians damaged or destroyed more than 2 thousand cultural infrastructure facilities in Ukraine - Ministry of Culture

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 27356 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 95853 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 142776 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 147583 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 242672 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 172563 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 164144 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148123 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 221456 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112987 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Australia and New Zealand express support for Ukraine after the White House skirmish. Zelensky thanked

Australia and New Zealand express support for Ukraine after the White House skirmish. Zelensky thanked

March 1, 09:59 AM • 50746 views
Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

March 1, 10:44 AM • 70116 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 109097 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

March 1, 11:59 AM • 42111 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 75655 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 242672 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 221456 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 207889 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 233848 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 220892 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 27417 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 21577 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 27300 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 109101 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 112229 views
Russians damaged or destroyed more than 2 thousand cultural infrastructure facilities in Ukraine - Ministry of Culture

Russians damaged or destroyed more than 2 thousand cultural infrastructure facilities in Ukraine - Ministry of Culture

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 19685 views

According to the Ministry of culture and information policy of Ukraine, since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion, Russian troops have already damaged or destroyed 2003 cultural infrastructure facilities in Ukraine.

Since the beginning of a full-scale invasion, Russian troops have already damaged cultural infrastructure facilities in Ukraine in 2003. This was stated in the Ministry of culture and information policy of Ukraine, reports UNN.

Details 

As of May 25, 2024, 2003 cultural institutions (including cultural institutions subordinate to the Icip and other central administrative divisions) suffered losses, excluding cultural heritage monuments. Of these, 325 were destroyed (16.3%).

It is noted that the losses of state – owned cultural institutions amounted to 32 objects (13% of the total number of institutions of the basic network of the national level), communal ownership-1971 objects (6% of the total number of institutions of the basic network of the local level). 

The most numerous group of cultural institutions that have suffered damage or destruction are club institutions (48.2% of the total number of cultural infrastructure institutions that have suffered losses)

- stated in the Ministry of Culture. 

50 art schools and colleges destroyed in two years of war - Ministry of Culture03.04.24, 13:30 • 21335 views

Overall affected: 

  • club establishments-964;
  • libraries– 711;                                
  • art education institutions-157;
  • museums and galleries-116;
  • theaters, cinemas and Philharmonic halls-37;
  • parks, zoos – nature reserves-15;
  • circuses-3. 

Addition

The MKPP stressed that as of at the end of May 2024, almost the entire territory of Luhansk and significant parts of the territories of Zaporizhia, Donetsk and Kherson regions are still under Temporary Occupation, which makes it impossible to calculate the exact number of cultural institutions affected during the fighting and occupation.

Ministry of Culture to check condition of Pochayiv Monastery used by UOC-MP28.05.24, 14:13 • 19215 views

However, according to available data, cultural institutions were destroyed in 286 territorial communities (19.5% of the total number of AHS), in Vinnytsia (3.2%), Dnipropetrovsk (20.9%), Donetsk (87%), Zhytomyr (17%), Zakarpattia (2%), Zaporizhia (36%), Kiev (27.1%), Luhansk (46.2%), Lviv (4.1%), Mykolaiv (44.2%), Odessa (9.9%), Poltava (2%), Sumy (56.9%), Kharkiv (55.4%), Kherson (43%), Khmelnitsky (17%), Cherkasy (6.1%), Chernihiv (47.4%), Kirovohrad (2%) regions and Kiev.  

Recall

The Ministry of Culture stated that in 2024 , 215 symbols of the totalitarian regime and Russian imperial politics lost their status as a cultural heritage monument.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

WarCulture
chernihiv-oblastChernihiv Oblast
kherson-oblastKherson Oblast
ukraineUkraine

