Russians continue to deport Ukrainians from that Kherson region

In the occupied territory of the Kherson region, Russians evict Ukrainians from their homes, and the liberated housing is occupied by the Russian military. Additionally, the number of roadblocks at the entrances to localities is growing. This is reported by the Center for National Resistance, writes UNN.

In the Kherson region, local collaborators continue to evict Ukrainians from their homes, placing Russian military personnel in their place.

There is also an increase in the number of roadblocks at the entrances to settlements in the region as part of the Occupation Authorities ' Control and resettlement efforts.

the Russians reorganize their military units and increase the number of the "Margelov volunteer battalion", as well as transfer military personnel from the Kherson region to the Kharkiv region.

