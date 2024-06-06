In novorossiysk, two large landing ships were recorded that entered the outer roadstead. This was announced by the speaker of the Southern Defense Forces Dmitry Pletenchuk on the air of the telethon, the correspondent of UNN reports.

This morning, they brought two large landing ships to the outer roadstead of novorossiysk. This is an event, you can say, because they haven't seen the sea for a long time - said the representative.

He added that the ships left accompanied by alrosa, a submarine that is not a cruise missile carrier. According to Pletenchuk, the ships can make an inter-base crossing.

That is, there is still not enough space in novorossiysk. And they can disperse the ship-boat warehouse. We'll see later. But I very much doubt that they will go in the direction of Crimea he said.

Recall

According to a senior US official, the russian federation plans to send warships to the Caribbean region this summer for naval exercises, possibly visiting the ports of Cuba and Venezuela.

