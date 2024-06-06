russians brought two large landing ships to the outer roadstead of novorossiysk - Pletenchuk

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 27261 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 95776 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 142765 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 147573 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 242662 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 172560 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 164141 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148123 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 221452 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112987 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Australia and New Zealand express support for Ukraine after the White House skirmish. Zelensky thanked

Australia and New Zealand express support for Ukraine after the White House skirmish. Zelensky thanked
March 1, 09:59 AM • 50706 views

March 1, 09:59 AM • 50706 views
Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House
March 1, 10:44 AM • 70066 views

March 1, 10:44 AM • 70066 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known
March 1, 11:06 AM • 109087 views

March 1, 11:06 AM • 109087 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

March 1, 11:59 AM • 42065 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'
March 1, 12:32 PM • 75573 views

March 1, 12:32 PM • 75573 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 242662 views

February 28, 02:39 PM • 242662 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 221452 views

February 28, 09:20 AM • 221452 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 207883 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 233841 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias
February 27, 11:50 AM • 220886 views

February 27, 11:50 AM • 220886 views
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 27035 views

06:49 PM • 27035 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication
05:32 PM • 21457 views

05:32 PM • 21457 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus
04:47 PM • 27175 views

04:47 PM • 27175 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known
March 1, 11:06 AM • 109072 views

March 1, 11:06 AM • 109072 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary
March 1, 08:56 AM • 112217 views

March 1, 08:56 AM • 112217 views
russians brought two large landing ships to the outer roadstead of novorossiysk - Pletenchuk

russians brought two large landing ships to the outer roadstead of novorossiysk - Pletenchuk
Kyiv  •  UNN
 • 32917 views

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 32917 views

The russians have withdrawn two large landing ships to the outer roadstead of novorossiysk, possibly making the transition between bases due to lack of space.

In novorossiysk, two large landing ships were recorded that entered the outer roadstead. This was announced by the speaker of the Southern Defense Forces Dmitry Pletenchuk on the air of the telethon, the correspondent of UNN reports.

This morning, they brought two large landing ships to the outer roadstead of novorossiysk. This is an event, you can say, because they haven't seen the sea for a long time

- said the representative.

He added that the ships left accompanied by alrosa, a submarine that is not a cruise missile carrier. According to Pletenchuk, the ships can make an inter-base crossing.

That is, there is still not enough space in novorossiysk. And they can disperse the ship-boat warehouse. We'll see later. But I very much doubt that they will go in the direction of Crimea

he said.

Recall

According to a senior US official, the russian federation plans to send warships to the Caribbean region this summer for naval exercises, possibly visiting the ports of Cuba and Venezuela.

"Everything has its time": Yusov on strikes on the Crimean bridge, Moscow and the port in Novorossiysk23.05.24, 10:50 • 61807 views

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

War
venezuelaVenezuela
krymCrimea
united-statesUnited States

