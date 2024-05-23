"Everything has its time": Yusov on strikes on the Crimean bridge, Moscow and the port in Novorossiysk

ukenru
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 68041 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 138701 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 143812 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 237515 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 171316 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 163400 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 147741 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 218908 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112935 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 205529 views

Europe will collectively try to pick up 'pieces' after Zelensky and Trump meeting - Bloomberg

March 1, 07:59 AM • 65461 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 109335 views
Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

March 1, 10:44 AM • 48050 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 105035 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

12:32 PM • 44575 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 237515 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 218908 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 205529 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 231628 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 218843 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 3333 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 12565 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 105035 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 109335 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 158224 views
"Everything has its time": Yusov on strikes on the Crimean bridge, Moscow and the port in Novorossiysk

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 61807 views

According to the representative of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Andriy Yusov, work on strikes on the Crimean bridge, Moscow and the port in Novorossiysk continues.

Answering the question why the Kerch bridge is still standing and there is no shelling of Moscow and the port in Novorossiysk, the representative of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense Andriy Yusov said that everything has its time and work continues. He said this during a telethon, UNN reports .

Details

Every week, several times a week, Ukrainians wake up to great news about the rumblings and claps in Russia. We often do not officially comment on what is happening there. Just recently, the enemy said that Sevastopol and Novorossiysk were attacked by more than 100 drones. So, everything is fine. Everything takes its time, and the work continues,

- Yusov said.

Recall

According to UNN sources , three explosive devices were used to hit vertical fuel tanks at the Vyborg oil depot. As a result of the operation, three fuel tanks were destroyed.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

War
holovne-upravlinnia-rozvidky-ukrainaThe Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
sevastopolSevastopol

Contact us about advertising