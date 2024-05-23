"Everything has its time": Yusov on strikes on the Crimean bridge, Moscow and the port in Novorossiysk

Answering the question why the Kerch bridge is still standing and there is no shelling of Moscow and the port in Novorossiysk, the representative of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense Andriy Yusov said that everything has its time and work continues. He said this during a telethon, UNN reports .

Details

Every week, several times a week, Ukrainians wake up to great news about the rumblings and claps in Russia. We often do not officially comment on what is happening there. Just recently, the enemy said that Sevastopol and Novorossiysk were attacked by more than 100 drones. So, everything is fine. Everything takes its time, and the work continues, - Yusov said.

Recall

According to UNN sources , three explosive devices were used to hit vertical fuel tanks at the Vyborg oil depot. As a result of the operation, three fuel tanks were destroyed.