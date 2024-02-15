In Donetsk region, the occupation authorities are organizing propaganda concerts with the participation of students from Yakutia. This was reported by the Center of National Resistance, UNN writes.

Details

In Dokuchaiev, in the TOT of Donetsk region, Russians organized a "concert of friendship with Yakutia". For this purpose, the occupation administration of the region brought to the city a delegation from the Arctic State Institute of Culture from Yakutia, russia - Sprotyv summarized.

Occupants are preparing russian concerts in the occupied territories of Ukraine to strengthen propaganda - National Resistance Center

It is noted that for the sake of reporting to Moscow curators, the occupiers forced local youth to take part in organizing a joint concert with the Yakuts. During the event, typical Russian narratives about "one nation" and "liberation war" were heard.

Recall

Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, said that Russians continue to destroy the national identity of children from the occupied territories and raise them as "cannon fodder" for Russia.