Russian forces launched a drone strike on the city of Zhovti Vody in the Dnipropetrovsk region. Five people were injured in the attack, three of whom were taken to hospital. Damage to residential buildings and civilian infrastructure was also recorded. This was reported by Oleksandr Hanzha, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, writes UNN.

Details

According to the regional governor, enemy drones struck the city, causing destruction and injuries among local residents.

Two men and one woman were hospitalized. Doctors assess their condition as moderate.

Two other injured people will receive the necessary medical care on an outpatient basis, without hospitalization.

Residential buildings, cars and commercial properties damaged

Several multi-apartment residential buildings were damaged as a result of the Russian strike on Zhovti Vody.

In addition, parked cars, a bank premises and a shop were damaged.

Information about the extent of the damage is being clarified.

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