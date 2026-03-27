Russians attacked transport infrastructure in Chernihiv and injured a railway worker

In Chernihiv, Russian troops attacked transport infrastructure, a railway worker was wounded, said Viacheslav Chaus, head of the Chernihiv Regional Military Administration, on Friday in Telegram, writes UNN.

Details

"Yesterday, throughout the day, there were 'Geranium' hits in Chernihiv," Chaus wrote.

In the evening - strikes on transport infrastructure. A 36-year-old railway worker was wounded. He is in the hospital now - Chaus reported.

According to him, also "around 3:00 p.m. - a strike on the territory of a food enterprise, a warehouse, equipment, and products were damaged."

In total, over the past day, there were 40 shellings in the region - 62 explosions, Chaus added.

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