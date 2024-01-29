Russians attacked Kupyansk district with bombs: agricultural enterprises damaged

Russians shelled Kupyansk district of Kharkiv region. Agricultural enterprises came under fire. This was reported by the Prosecutor General's Office , UNN reports.

Under the procedural supervision of the Kupiansk District Prosecutor's Office of Kharkiv Region, pre-trial investigations were initiated into violations of the laws and customs of war (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). - the agency wrote.

Details

According to the investigation, on January 29, 2024, at about 11:30 a.m., the Russian armed forces shelled the village of Velykyi Burluk. As a result, the premises of a local enterprise were damaged.

In addition, at 15:40, the enemy fired on the village of Khatne in the Velykoburlutsk territorial community. The occupiers hit the territory of an agricultural enterprise. According to the prosecutor's office, the Russians fired at Kharkiv residents with bombs.

Prosecutors, together with police investigators, collected evidence and recorded the consequences of the armed aggression of the Russian Federation.

Recall

The night before, according to the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, Russian troops shelled the city of Vovchansk. As a result, private houses, power grids, outbuildings, and fences were damaged. Overall, on Sunday, more than 15 settlements in the Kharkiv region came under artillery and mortar fire from Russia, but no casualties were reported.

