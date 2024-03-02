Russians attacked Kupyansk district at night, there is a victim: prosecutors showed the consequences

Russian troops shelled Kupyansk and Kharkiv at night, and this morning they shelled Kharkiv district, said Oleg Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration. The Kharkiv regional prosecutor's office published photos of the aftermath of the shelling of Kupyansk district, UNN reports.

Details

According to Syniehubov, more than 20 localities in Kharkiv region were subjected to enemy artillery and mortar attacks over the past day: Okhrymivka, Vilkhuvatka, Hatne, Topoly, Kozacha Lopan, Synkivka, Ivanivka, Dvorichna, Petropavlivka, Pishchane and others. The following areas were hit by air strikes: Okhrimivka, Vilkhuvatka, Khatne, Topoly, Kyslivka, Sadove.

"Today, at 6:35 a.m., the occupants attacked Liptsi in Kharkiv district. The shelling destroyed cars and damaged private houses. There were no casualties," he noted.

According to him, at 00:20 in the village of Velykyi Burluk, Kupiansk district, a residential building burned down as a result of shelling. "The body of a 76-year-old man was recovered from the rubble. The shelling damaged the telecommunications infrastructure building," said the head of the JMA.

Also, according to Sinegubov, at 19:48 in the town of Kupyansk, 1 private house was damaged as a result of shelling.

At the same time, the prosecutor's office showed the consequences of enemy attacks on Kupyansk.

According to Syniehubov, at 15:29 a residential building burned down in the village of Vovchanski Khutory, Chuhuiv district, as a result of shelling. At 14:20 in the village of Vilkhuvatka in Kupyansk district, a house burned down as a result of shelling, and 4 other residential buildings were damaged. Around 11:00 in the town of Vovchansk, a 68-year-old man was wounded during shelling and hospitalized in a medical facility.

"Around 9:00 a.m. between the town of Barvinkove and the village of Arkhangelivka, a 70-year-old man was wounded on his way home as a result of an explosion of an unknown explosive device and hospitalized," he said.

"The enemy did not conduct any assault operations in the Kupiansk sector," said Syniehubova.

Addendum

Syniehubov also spoke about the enemy's night attack on the regional center. According to him, at about 00:05, the occupiers struck Kharkiv with "shaheds". The shelling damaged the glazing of windows and balconies, 5 garages, 17 cars, and three cars were on fire. No injuries or deaths were reported, 3 people suffered from acute stress reaction, he said.

