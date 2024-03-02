Three people were injured as a result of a hostile UAV attack on a residential area in Kharkiv

A russian drone attacked a residential neighborhood. The strike injured 3 women and damaged 4 houses, 17 cars and 5 garages. This is reported by the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, UNN reports.

Details

On the night of March 2, a russian drone attacked a residential area in the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kharkiv.

Three women aged 76, 66 and 44 were injured in the attack.

All three women showed an acute stress reaction. Medical services are working to restore the victims' condition.

The russian strike also damaged 4 houses, 17 cars and 5 garages.

Prosecutors and police investigators are taking all possible and appropriate measures to document war crimes committed by representatives of the russian Armed Forces.

