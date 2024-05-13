russians attacked Dnipropetrovs'k region almost two dozen times: residential buildings and an agricultural company were damaged

russian occupation forces attacked Dnipropetrovs'k region 17 times using artillery and kamikaze drones. This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovs'k RMA Serhiy Lysak, UNN reports.

Details

According to him, today they flew into Nikopol, Chervonohryhorivka and Myrovka communities.

A five-story building, 16 private houses, a car and several greenhouses were damaged. 10 outbuildings were damaged, another one was destroyed. An agricultural company was damaged. Power lines and gas pipelines were damaged - Lysak said.

There is no preliminary information about the victims of the russian attacks.

