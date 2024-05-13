russians attacked Dnipropetrovs'k region almost two dozen times: residential buildings and an agricultural company were damaged

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 79898 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 107129 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 149998 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 154056 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 250311 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174139 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165399 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148330 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 225889 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113059 views

Turkey to repeat proposal for peace talks between Ukraine and Russia at European leaders' meeting in London - Reuters

March 1, 02:35 PM • 35107 views
Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

March 1, 02:42 PM • 44733 views
German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

March 1, 03:13 PM • 38823 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 63046 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 57081 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 250311 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 225889 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 211944 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 237689 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224501 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 79898 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 57081 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 63046 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112896 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113798 views
russians attacked Dnipropetrovs'k region almost two dozen times: residential buildings and an agricultural company were damaged

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 21691 views

The russian occupation forces shelled Dnipropetrovs'k region 17 times, damaging buildings, residential houses, a car, greenhouses, outbuildings, an agricultural enterprise, power lines and gas pipelines, using artillery and kamikaze drones.

russian occupation forces attacked Dnipropetrovs'k region 17 times using artillery and kamikaze drones. This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovs'k RMA Serhiy Lysak, UNN reports.

Details

According to him, today they flew into Nikopol, Chervonohryhorivka and Myrovka communities.

A five-story building, 16 private houses, a car and several greenhouses were damaged. 10 outbuildings were damaged, another one was destroyed. An agricultural company was damaged. Power lines and gas pipelines were damaged 

- Lysak said. 

There is no preliminary information about the victims of the russian attacks.

Snovsk in Chernihiv region comes under massive enemy attack with cluster munitions, 3 people wounded - police13.05.24, 14:00 • 23455 views

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

War
dniproDnipro
nikopol-ukraineNikopol, Ukraine
chernihivChernihiv

Contact us about advertising