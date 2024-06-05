Russians attacked Dnipropetrovsk region 13 times: two people were injured

During the day, on June 5, Russian troops attacked Nikopol Region 13 times. As a result of enemy attacks, at least two men were wounded. This was stated by the chairman of the Dnepropetrovsk RMA Sergey Lysak, reports UNN.

Details

During the day, the aggressor shelled Nikopol region three times with artillery and hit kamikaze drones 10 times.Nikopol itself, Mirovskaya and Pokrovskaya communities shuddered from the blows. Two men, aged 24 and 48, were injured. They will be treated at home Lysak summed up.

According to him, as a result of the attacks, a five-story building, more than a dozen and a half private houses, and 4 outbuildings were damaged . A loader, a bus, and several cars were also beaten.

The enemy shelled Dnipropetrovsk region: a car caught fire

In addition, two cars caught fire, rescuers extinguished the fires.

The administrative building, library, 2 shops, canteen, religious institution, 4 structures that were not used were disfigured. There is also a greenhouse, garages, gas pipeline, power lines - summed up the chairman of the RMA.

recall

Last night, The Defenders of the sky destroyed 4 enemy "shahids" in the Dnipropetrovsk region, two of which were recorded in the Kryvyi Rih district and one each in the Dnipro and Nikopol regions.