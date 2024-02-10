russians are trying to take control of supply routes in the Avdiivka sector - Tarnavsky

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 94004 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 123794 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 126675 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 168374 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 167435 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 271910 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 177401 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166944 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148676 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 241236 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 103895 views
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 90261 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

04:32 AM • 64911 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

04:43 AM • 61255 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 73323 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 271910 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 241236 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 226517 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 251954 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 237938 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 123794 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 102176 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 102469 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 118847 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 119352 views
russians are trying to take control of supply routes in the Avdiivka sector - Tarnavsky

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 32860 views

The Ukrainian military is working to maintain control over logistics routes in the Avdiivka sector, as russian forces have concentrated shelling there to establish control over supply lines.

The occupation forces in the Avdiivka sector are trying to establish control over the logistics supply routes. This was stated by Brigadier General and commander of the Tavria operational and strategic grouping of troops Oleksandr Tarnavsky, UNN reports .

Details

In the operational area of the Tavria Joint Forces Operation Center, the enemy is now focusing its main efforts on the Avdiivka sector. The intention of the Russian aggressors is clear: they primarily want to establish control over the logistics routes of supplying our units on the northern flank

- Tarnavsky summarized. 

According to him, the Defense Forces are reinforcing  the blockade line, setting up additional firing positions and attracting fresh effective forces.

Logistics deliveries continue to be made

- The brigadier general emphasized.

According to Tarnavskyi, in total, the enemy conducted 17 air strikes, 57 assault actions and 599 artillery attacks in the Tavria operational area over the past day.

Addendum

He also spoke about Russian losses in the Tauride sector. In particular, the Defense Forces eliminated almost 400 hundred occupants.

Total enemy losses over the past day amounted to: 361 Russian occupants and 13 pieces of military equipment, not including UAVs. In particular, these include 2 tanks, 1 armored combat vehicle, 1 artillery system, 6 vehicles and 3 units of special equipment. Ukrainian defense forces also destroyed 2 ammunition depots. 145 UAVs of various types were neutralized or destroyed.

- Tarnavsky said.

Ukrainian defense forces also destroyed 2 ammunition depots and neutralized or destroyed 145 UAVs of various types.

In Tavriyske, the enemy tried to attack with poisonous substances about 10 times during the week09.02.24, 12:45 • 21966 views

Recall

Brigadier General Alexander Tarnavsky said that this week Russian troops increased the number of drone attacks in the Tauride direction.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

oleksandr-tarnavskyiOleksandr Tarnavskyi
avdiivkaAvdiivka
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
bezpilotnyi-litalnyi-aparatUnmanned aerial vehicle

