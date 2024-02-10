russians are trying to take control of supply routes in the Avdiivka sector - Tarnavsky

The occupation forces in the Avdiivka sector are trying to establish control over the logistics supply routes. This was stated by Brigadier General and commander of the Tavria operational and strategic grouping of troops Oleksandr Tarnavsky, UNN reports .

Details

In the operational area of the Tavria Joint Forces Operation Center, the enemy is now focusing its main efforts on the Avdiivka sector. The intention of the Russian aggressors is clear: they primarily want to establish control over the logistics routes of supplying our units on the northern flank - Tarnavsky summarized.

According to him, the Defense Forces are reinforcing the blockade line, setting up additional firing positions and attracting fresh effective forces.

Logistics deliveries continue to be made - The brigadier general emphasized.

According to Tarnavskyi, in total, the enemy conducted 17 air strikes, 57 assault actions and 599 artillery attacks in the Tavria operational area over the past day.

Addendum

He also spoke about Russian losses in the Tauride sector. In particular, the Defense Forces eliminated almost 400 hundred occupants.

Total enemy losses over the past day amounted to: 361 Russian occupants and 13 pieces of military equipment, not including UAVs. In particular, these include 2 tanks, 1 armored combat vehicle, 1 artillery system, 6 vehicles and 3 units of special equipment. Ukrainian defense forces also destroyed 2 ammunition depots. 145 UAVs of various types were neutralized or destroyed. - Tarnavsky said.

Ukrainian defense forces also destroyed 2 ammunition depots and neutralized or destroyed 145 UAVs of various types.

In Tavriyske, the enemy tried to attack with poisonous substances about 10 times during the week

Recall

Brigadier General Alexander Tarnavsky said that this week Russian troops increased the number of drone attacks in the Tauride direction.