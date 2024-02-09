In Tavriyske, the enemy tried to attack with poisonous substances about 10 times during the week

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Popular news
New IAEA mission arrives at ZNPP after a month-long delay due to hostilities

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

In Tavriyske, the enemy tried to attack with poisonous substances about 10 times during the week

Kyiv  •  UNN

Over the course of the week, the enemy attempted chemical attacks in the Tavria sector about 10 times, using poisonous substances from UAVs, and significantly intensified the use of kamikaze drones.

In the Tavriya sector, cases of enemy chemical attacks have become more frequent, with the occupiers attempting to attack the Defense Forces about 10 times  with poisonous substances during the week.  The Russians also significantly increased the use of kamikaze drones. This was reported by Brigadier General and Commander of the Tavria Operational and Strategic Group of Troops Oleksandr Tarnavsky, UNN reports.

The enemy is increasingly conducting chemical attacks in the Tavria operational area. On February 8, the Russians dropped 6 munitions containing the tear gas and suffocation chemical chlorpicrin (presumably K-51 grenades) from a UAV. About a dozen enemy attempts to attack with poisonous substances were recorded during the week

- Tarnavsky wrote on social media. 

He noted that Ukrainian soldiers continue to hold steadfastly the defense. The total enemy losses over the past day amounted to 417 Russian occupants and 35 units of weapons and military equipment (excluding UAVs). In particular, these include 12 armored combat vehicles, 11 artillery systems, 8 vehicles and 3 units of special equipment. The Ukrainian Defense Forces also destroyed 2 enemy ammunition depots.

224 UAVs of various types were neutralized or destroyed.

"It is worth noting that the Russians have significantly increased the use of kamikaze drones - 114 strikes over the past day; this is the highest figure since the beginning of February," Tarnavsky added. 

Ukrainian Armed Forces shoot down a russian helicopter in the Tauride sector - Tarnavsky08.02.24, 11:38 • 26211 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

