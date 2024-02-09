In Tavriyske, the enemy tried to attack with poisonous substances about 10 times during the week

In the Tavriya sector, cases of enemy chemical attacks have become more frequent, with the occupiers attempting to attack the Defense Forces about 10 times with poisonous substances during the week. The Russians also significantly increased the use of kamikaze drones. This was reported by Brigadier General and Commander of the Tavria Operational and Strategic Group of Troops Oleksandr Tarnavsky, UNN reports.

The enemy is increasingly conducting chemical attacks in the Tavria operational area. On February 8, the Russians dropped 6 munitions containing the tear gas and suffocation chemical chlorpicrin (presumably K-51 grenades) from a UAV. About a dozen enemy attempts to attack with poisonous substances were recorded during the week - Tarnavsky wrote on social media.

He noted that Ukrainian soldiers continue to hold steadfastly the defense. The total enemy losses over the past day amounted to 417 Russian occupants and 35 units of weapons and military equipment (excluding UAVs). In particular, these include 12 armored combat vehicles, 11 artillery systems, 8 vehicles and 3 units of special equipment. The Ukrainian Defense Forces also destroyed 2 enemy ammunition depots.

224 UAVs of various types were neutralized or destroyed.

"It is worth noting that the Russians have significantly increased the use of kamikaze drones - 114 strikes over the past day; this is the highest figure since the beginning of February," Tarnavsky added.

