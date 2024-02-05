russians are preparing for pseudo-elections in the occupied territories of Ukraine: Ministry of Internal Affairs calls not to cooperate with the occupiers
Kyiv • UNN
russian occupants are actively preparing to hold fake elections in the occupied Ukrainian territories, trying to involve local residents in organizing fake "voting" to demonstrate alleged support for Putin.
russian occupants are actively preparing for pseudo-elections in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine. This was stated by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine. reports UNN.
Details
Law enforcers explained that in an effort to give legitimacy to this process, russians are doing their best to involve residents of the occupied territories in organizing fictitious "voting.
The Ministry of Internal Affairs calls on Ukrainians who remain in the occupied territories to refrain from cooperating with the occupiers
The agency reminded that every citizen who voluntarily assists the enemy in organizing pseudo-elections may be held liable for collaboration.
Recall
The occupation administration plans to involve the russian military in the so-called "elections" to demonstrate Putin's "great support" for the "electoral process" in the occupied territories of Ukraine.