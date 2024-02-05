russians are preparing for pseudo-elections in the occupied territories of Ukraine: Ministry of Internal Affairs calls not to cooperate with the occupiers

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

russians are preparing for pseudo-elections in the occupied territories of Ukraine: Ministry of Internal Affairs calls not to cooperate with the occupiers

Kyiv

russian occupants are actively preparing to hold fake elections in the occupied Ukrainian territories, trying to involve local residents in organizing fake "voting" to demonstrate alleged support for Putin.

russian occupants are actively preparing for pseudo-elections in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine. This was stated by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine. reports UNN.

Details 

Law enforcers explained that in an effort to give legitimacy to this process, russians are doing their best to involve residents of the occupied territories in organizing fictitious "voting.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs calls on Ukrainians who remain in the occupied territories to refrain from cooperating with the occupiers

- the ministry emphasizes. 

The agency reminded that every  citizen who voluntarily assists the enemy in organizing pseudo-elections may be held liable for collaboration.

Recall

The occupation administration plans to involve the russian military in the so-called "elections" to demonstrate Putin's "great support" for the "electoral process" in the occupied territories of Ukraine.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

WarPolitics
ministerstvo-zakordonnykh-sprav-ukrainaMinistry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine
ministerstvo-vnutrishnikh-sprav-ukrainaMinistry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine

