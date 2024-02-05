russians are preparing for pseudo-elections in the occupied territories of Ukraine: Ministry of Internal Affairs calls not to cooperate with the occupiers

russian occupants are actively preparing for pseudo-elections in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine. This was stated by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine. reports UNN.

Details

Law enforcers explained that in an effort to give legitimacy to this process, russians are doing their best to involve residents of the occupied territories in organizing fictitious "voting.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs calls on Ukrainians who remain in the occupied territories to refrain from cooperating with the occupiers - the ministry emphasizes.

Occupants in the TOT are preparing falsifiers for the "presidential elections in Russia"

The agency reminded that every citizen who voluntarily assists the enemy in organizing pseudo-elections may be held liable for collaboration.

Recall

The occupation administration plans to involve the russian military in the so-called "elections" to demonstrate Putin's "great support" for the "electoral process" in the occupied territories of Ukraine.