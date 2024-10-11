russians are going to produce "shaheds" at the enterprises of occupied eastern Ukraine - National Resistance Center
Kyiv • UNN
The russians are considering the possibility of locating the production of Iranian drones at the seized enterprises in eastern Ukraine. They plan to carry out production underground, involving students, and store the drones in urban areas.
russians are planning to set up the production of "shaheds" in the temporarily occupied part of Ukraine. This was reported by the Center of National Resistance, UNN reports.
The enemy is considering the possibility of establishing the production of Iranian "shahed" drones on the basis of seized enterprises in the temporarily occupied territories of eastern Ukraine
The production of kamikaze drones is planned to be carried out underground and students from vocational schools will be involved in assembling them. According to the plan, production in the TOT should speed up the delivery of drones to launch sites.
At the same time, they plan to store the drones in urban areas, effectively using the local population as human shields. Currently, the occupation administrations in the east are looking for the final places to assemble and deploy them.
Recall
After published satellite images of warehouses with "shahed" near yeysk, the extent of the damage became clear. About 400 attack drones were stored at the base.
The base was attacked on October 9 by a strike group of the Ukrainian Navy in cooperation with units of the Security Service of Ukraine, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said.
russia is deceptively recruiting young african women to a factory for the collection of "shahed" in tatarstan - AР investigation10.10.24, 11:42 • 11824 views