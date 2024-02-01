ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Russians are creating new military bases in Mariupol - Andriushchenko

Russians are creating new military bases in Mariupol - Andriushchenko

Kyiv

Russians are establishing new military bases near civilian areas in the Primorsky district of Mariupol, as reported by the mayor's advisor Petro Andriushchenko.

Russian occupants are setting up new military bases in the Primorsky district of Mariupol, Donetsk region. They are located, in particular, near civilian objects. This was reported by the adviser to the mayor of the city Petro Andriushchenko, according to UNN

The occupiers continue to militarize the Prymorsky district of Mariupol. Two existing military bases (one of which is for riot police) are being supplemented with dormitory accommodation next to or fixed with civilians. And the arrangement of a new base (fortification?) in the area of the former Prymorsky district police department

- Andriushchenko wrote on Telegram.

According to him, all of this strengthens the confidence that the territory of Azovmash and Ilyich plants will be cleared for new divisions of the Russian Federation. 

"We continue to observe and record. We will be able to draw final conclusions on the dynamics in a week," Andriushchenko said. 

War
telegramTelegram
mariupolMariupol
donetskDonetsk

