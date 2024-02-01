Russians are creating new military bases in Mariupol - Andriushchenko

Russian occupants are setting up new military bases in the Primorsky district of Mariupol, Donetsk region. They are located, in particular, near civilian objects. This was reported by the adviser to the mayor of the city Petro Andriushchenko, according to UNN.

The occupiers continue to militarize the Prymorsky district of Mariupol. Two existing military bases (one of which is for riot police) are being supplemented with dormitory accommodation next to or fixed with civilians. And the arrangement of a new base (fortification?) in the area of the former Prymorsky district police department - Andriushchenko wrote on Telegram.

According to him, all of this strengthens the confidence that the territory of Azovmash and Ilyich plants will be cleared for new divisions of the Russian Federation.

"We continue to observe and record. We will be able to draw final conclusions on the dynamics in a week," Andriushchenko said.

