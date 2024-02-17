The russian federation is deploying military camps in the Zaporizhzhia region, creating an "innovation and educational territory". This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov, UNN reports.

In the temporarily occupied territory of Zaporizhzhia region, the russians announced the creation of an "innovation and educational territory" to continue experimental education programs aimed at turning children into tools of military potential.

As a result, military camps are being set up on the coast of the Azov Sea, including the "Warrior" camp, where military disciplines and unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) skills will be taught. The Mayak camp is characterized by intensive training for propagandists.

As for youth organizations in the occupied territories, they are divided into military organizations (such as the Yunarmiya), where children are trained for military operations, and political organizations (such as the Rukh Pervykh), which train future party functionaries.

The racists emphasize that it is in the TOT that there is a "need for a new level of education," that is, the destruction of the identity of young Ukrainians, and they plan to use this experience in all occupied territories ," said Ivan Fedorov.

Educational institutions in the temporarily occupied territories have long been transformed into centers of propaganda and preparation for a possible war. Schoolchildren start their week by raising the flag of the russian federation, and labor lessons focus on learning how to assemble and maintain drones.

