Russians in the TOT "nationalize" private real estate of Ukrainians deported to Russia - CNS

In the temporarily occupied territories, the occupiers include abandoned private housing of Ukrainians in the lists for "nationalization." This includes even those local residents who were deported to the territory of the Russian Federation. This is reported by the Center for National Resistance, according to UNN.

Details

Reportedly, the occupiers continue to confiscate real estate from residents of the temporarily occupied territories. Representatives of the occupation administrations, together with the military, conduct raids in the settlements under their control and identify properties without owners.

Those houses and apartments that have been left by locals for a long time are included in the lists for "nationalization" by the occupiers, the CNS said.

The premises are taken away without informing the owners. And it makes no difference whether the person left home and went to the territory controlled by Kyiv, abroad or even to the territory of the Russian Federation - the National Resistance Center said in a statement.

