Starting February 17, russians in the occupied territories will begin conducting systematic inspections of homes, campaigning and intimidating potential voters. This is reported by the Center of National Resistance, UNN reports.

Starting February 17, russian administrations in the occupied territories will conduct systematic inspections of houses and apartments, identifying and recording the addresses of residents.

This will be a kind of preparation for fake "elections". The real purpose of these checks is to identify places of residence and voter registration. The people registered in these houses may become the object of home voting during putin's "elections".

Therefore, starting February 17, the occupiers will conduct a "door-to-door" campaign. The goal is to allegedly inform the local population about the peculiarities of the electoral process. But in fact, it is to campaign and intimidate the local population not to sabotage the "elections", as the locals did during the "local elections" of 2023 and the "referendum" of 2022 - Center for National Resistance.

Manipulations have already been used in previous fake elections to local councils. The "election commission" reported a turnout of 37,786 thousand Berdiansk residents, which is higher than the actual number of residents who participated in the legitimate 2020 local elections.

